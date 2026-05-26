Thailand and Vietnam move ahead with six-year strategic partnership plan

The Cabinet has approved a draft Plan of Action to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Vietnam for 2026-2031.

If any amendments are made to the draft Plan of Action that are not substantive or contrary to Thailand’s interests, the Cabinet approved allowing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to proceed without seeking further Cabinet approval.

The Cabinet also approved authorising the foreign minister, or an assigned representative, to sign the draft Plan of Action as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.