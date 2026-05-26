Thailand and Vietnam move ahead with six-year strategic partnership plan

The Cabinet has approved a draft Plan of Action to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Vietnam for 2026-2031.
If any amendments are made to the draft Plan of Action that are not substantive or contrary to Thailand’s interests, the Cabinet approved allowing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to proceed without seeking further Cabinet approval.
The Cabinet also approved authorising the foreign minister, or an assigned representative, to sign the draft Plan of Action as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have jointly prepared the draft Plan of Action to translate the partnership into concrete implementation. Its key points are as follows:
1. The draft Plan of Action aims to express the shared intention of both governments to advance cooperation between the two countries in ways that deliver concrete outcomes and benefits for the people of both sides. It covers three main pillars:
2. The draft Plan of Action sets out a framework and direction for cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam in various areas, including politics, security, the economy, supply-chain connectivity, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges.
It is a statement of political intent and contains no wording or context intended to create obligations under international law.
Therefore, the draft Plan of Action is not a treaty under international law and is not an agreement under Section 178 of the 2017 Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.
The Plan of Action to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Vietnam for 2026-2031 will help turn the partnership into concrete action and deliver benefits to the people of both countries.