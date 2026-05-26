Police check CCTV after former F1 driver Mika Salo injured in Bangkok

Police have launched an urgent investigation after former Finnish Formula One driver Mika Salo suffered a leg injury in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, requiring 28 stitches.
The case drew attention after foreign media reported that Salo had been injured by a sharp object, possibly in a random attack, while travelling in the Sukhumvit area on May 19. The Royal Thai Police later said investigators were checking CCTV footage and working to establish the facts.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, deputy inspector-general and spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said on May 26 that national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had expressed concern over the safety of tourists and Thailand’s tourism image.
He said the police chief had ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau to integrate investigative teams, inspect the scene, verify the facts and track down anyone responsible as quickly as possible to maintain confidence among foreign visitors.
Incident occurred near Nana
According to preliminary information from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the incident happened at about 11pm on May 19.
Salo had reportedly been walking from Sukhumvit Soi 6, past the entrance to Sukhumvit Soi 4, and was crossing a pedestrian crossing towards Nana intersection when he felt that a motorcycle had brushed against him.
Police said Salo did not immediately realise he had been injured. A passer-by later alerted him that his leg was bleeding, after which he sought medical treatment and received 28 stitches. At the initial stage, Salo had not yet filed a formal complaint with police.
Police reviewing CCTV along the route
Police said hotel staff in the area had also reported that other tourists had described similar incidents.
Investigators have therefore been deployed to review CCTV footage along the route to identify the motorcycle rider and determine exactly what happened.
The Royal Thai Police said it was giving the case high priority. Pol Gen Kitrat has instructed metropolitan police to step up patrols in risk-prone areas and speed up the investigation to reassure both the public and foreign tourists that Thailand remains safe for visitors.
Salo speaks with police after medical check
Pol Lt Gen Trairong later met Salo after the former F1 driver was taken for a medical examination at Police General Hospital.
He also instructed investigators from Lumpini Police Station to urgently examine the cause of the incident.
According to the police account, Salo said he believed the incident was an accident and that he only realised later that he had been injured.
He thanked police for their assistance and said he had come to Thailand because he loved the sunshine, wanted to rest and exercise, and planned to return to the country again.
On safety, Salo was quoted as saying he felt reassured and was surprised by the large police presence. He said he had seen the news and wanted to explain what had happened.
Foreign reports said injury appeared suspicious
Foreign reports earlier said doctors had suspected the injury may have been caused by a sharp object because of the nature of the wound, while also noting that Salo had felt only a slight impact from a passing motorcycle before later noticing the injury.
Thai police have not yet concluded whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate act. They said further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.