Police check CCTV after former F1 driver Mika Salo injured in Bangkok

Police have launched an urgent investigation after former Finnish Formula One driver Mika Salo suffered a leg injury in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, requiring 28 stitches.

The case drew attention after foreign media reported that Salo had been injured by a sharp object, possibly in a random attack, while travelling in the Sukhumvit area on May 19. The Royal Thai Police later said investigators were checking CCTV footage and working to establish the facts.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, deputy inspector-general and spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said on May 26 that national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had expressed concern over the safety of tourists and Thailand’s tourism image.

He said the police chief had ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau to integrate investigative teams, inspect the scene, verify the facts and track down anyone responsible as quickly as possible to maintain confidence among foreign visitors.