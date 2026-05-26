Similan and Surin islands shut for five-month annual closure

Mu Ko Surin National Park and Mu Ko Similan National Park have announced a closure to tourism and overnight stays in line with an order by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The closure runs from May 15 to October 15, 2026, a total of five months.

Surasak Anuson, director of Protected Area Regional Office 5 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, said the two marine national parks in Phang Nga province — Mu Ko Surin National Park and Mu Ko Similan National Park — had announced the closure of tourism and overnight accommodation in accordance with the department’s announcement.

He said the closure was not only a safety measure as the Andaman Sea enters the monsoon season, but also an opportunity for nature to recover ahead of the next tourism season.

Surasak said that during the closure of tourism and overnight stays at the two marine national parks, officials would improve utilities and facilities to prepare for the reopening of the tourism season in October 2026.