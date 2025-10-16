Tourists Flock to Mu Ko Similan as National Park Opens for Peak Season

Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga Province officially opened for its annual tourism season on 15th October 2568 (2025), drawing large crowds of Thai and international visitors on the first day.

The renowned archipelago, famous worldwide as a paradise for divers and ocean lovers, was bustling with activity.

Tourists were highly impressed by the condition of the sea, which was described as being "crystal clear, like glass," prompting many to capture photographs of the rich, natural environment.

Park authorities have fully prepared for the influx of visitors, ensuring both safety and convenience are prioritised.

Crucially, a major focus remains on environmental preservation to maintain the islands' stunning natural state for a truly authentic Similan experience.

To ensure the park's safety and long-term sustainability, the National Park is strictly enforcing its regulations.

Visitors are urged to comply strictly with all rules to actively help in the ongoing effort to conserve the natural habitat.

Mu Ko Similan National Park will remain open to tourists from its opening date on 15th October 2568 until 15th May 2569 (2026).

For further information, tourists can contact the park via their official Facebook page: อุทยานแห่งชาติหมู่เกาะสิมิลัน - Mu Ko Similan National Park, or by phone at 076-453272.