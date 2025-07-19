Data reveals Thailand’s rise as a top destination for long-haul travellers

Amongst the top 10 long-haul origin countries for nights booked in Thailand, France recorded the highest year-on-year growth, with nights booked increasing by almost 70 % in 2024. Other notable growth was seen from Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, demonstrating strong demand across continents.

“We’re witnessing a clear shift in global travel preferences, guests from long-haul geos are increasingly choosing Thailand not just for a holiday, but for deeper cultural discovery, wellness, and meaningful connection,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.

“As more travellers seek out authentic experiences beyond the usual, we see a real opportunity to support the dispersal of tourism beyond traditional hotspots, bringing its economic benefits to more local communities.”

In line with the Tourism Authority of Thailand targeting high-value travellers from long-haul geos, in 2024 Airbnb recorded a more than 25 % increase in long-term stays (28 nights or more) in Thailand among guests from top long-haul origin countries compared to the previous year.

This trend signals a growing preference for deeper cultural immersion and more meaningful travel experiences, with long-haul visitors contributing significantly to the local economy through extended stays and community engagement.