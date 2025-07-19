Data reveals Thailand’s rise as a top destination for long-haul travellers

Thailand experienced a notable surge in interest from long-haul geos in 2024, as evidenced by recent data from Airbnb. With increased air connectivity, this upswing suggests a growing appetite among international travellers—particularly from regions such as Europe, North America, and Australia—to explore the Kingdom's diverse offerings, from tropical islands and cultural heritage sites to wellness retreats and culinary experiences.
In 2024, Airbnb saw an almost 40 % year-on-year increase in nights booked in Thailand by long-haul travellers from top origin countries of Airbnb, highlighting Thailand’s enduring status as a premium destination amongst travellers around the world.
The top long-haul origin countries of Airbnb guests travelling to Thailand in 2024 were:*
United States of America
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Russian Federation
Netherlands
Switzerland
Spain
Sweden
Amongst the top 10 long-haul origin countries for nights booked in Thailand, France recorded the highest year-on-year growth, with nights booked increasing by almost 70 % in 2024. Other notable growth was seen from Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, demonstrating strong demand across continents.
“We’re witnessing a clear shift in global travel preferences, guests from long-haul geos are increasingly choosing Thailand not just for a holiday, but for deeper cultural discovery, wellness, and meaningful connection,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.
“As more travellers seek out authentic experiences beyond the usual, we see a real opportunity to support the dispersal of tourism beyond traditional hotspots, bringing its economic benefits to more local communities.”
In line with the Tourism Authority of Thailand targeting high-value travellers from long-haul geos, in 2024 Airbnb recorded a more than 25 % increase in long-term stays (28 nights or more) in Thailand among guests from top long-haul origin countries compared to the previous year.
This trend signals a growing preference for deeper cultural immersion and more meaningful travel experiences, with long-haul visitors contributing significantly to the local economy through extended stays and community engagement.