Thanathorn warns of political deadlock as \'certain groups\' seek to halt democratic progress

Former Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has warned that Thailand's political system is being deliberately driven towards deadlock by conservative forces seeking to halt democratic progress and preserve the current power structure.

Speaking at Nation Group's "55 Years of NATION - Breaking Thailand's Deadlock" exclusive talk series on Friday, Thanathorn argued that certain groups are attempting to "stop political time" to maintain existing economic and political arrangements indefinitely.

"If all sides truly believed in democracy, politics wouldn't reach a deadlock," Thanathorn said. "There are attempts by several sides to push towards deadlock. We should see traces of that. This is what concerns me—if no one intended to create deadlock, it wouldn't happen."

Pattern of instability

The People's Party founder highlighted Thailand's two-decade cycle of political instability, noting that since the People's Alliance for Democracy protests began 20 years ago, the country has had nine prime ministers, two military coups, four major protest movements, at least nine dissolved major political parties, and two elections declared invalid.

"I ask whether this kind of society is one we want to pass on to the next generation," Thanathorn said. "The crucial point today is that we don't have a shared agreement on how Thai society should divide power—how much authority the executive branch should have."

He attributed the political crisis to the lack of consensus on constitutional arrangements, evidenced by Thailand having had three constitutions in 20 years.

"If we can't solve this problem, don't talk about fixing the economy, because solving economic issues without addressing political problems is impossible," he stated.