Thaksin: Thai politics is not at a deadlock, challenges can be solved

As for the resolution of political deadlock, Thaksin remained confident that political deadlock can be solved, saying that the government was still functioning and that even if two parties left the coalition, it would not be a problem.

Thaksin also commented on the case where a group of Senators filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, leading to the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He questioned the integrity of the Senate, claiming, "How can they claim ethics when they themselves lack it?" He assumed that the petition aimed to destabilise the government.

Thaksin went on to discuss the political situation surrounding the Senate elections, revealing that plans had been in place since the 2023 general election.

Reflecting on the current political climate, Thaksin contrasted the current legal warfare with the past, noting that the previous system was based on command and control, whereas today, there are more deliberative processes.

He added that politicians should adhere to the political rules, saying, "If the Constitutional Court orders the suspension of duties, we comply, but those with duties continue their work."

Addressing concerns about the suspension of Paetongtarn, Thaksin believed the ruling was more about reducing public pressure than determining guilt. He likened it to the situation with former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was also suspended but later reinstated.

Thaksin expressed confidence that Paetongtarn’s case would be resolved based on facts and law, asserting his belief in her innocence.

When asked about the political fallout from the departure of Bhumjaithai Party, Thaksin said, "We tried to bring them back, but when they decided to leave, we could do nothing. We simply moved on."

Thaksin elaborated on the political system, acknowledging the fragmentation and the complexity of forming a stable government in Thailand. "Thai politics is the worst-designed system. When the military wrote the constitution after the coup, they aimed to block me in every way, causing problems for the country," he said.

"Thai politics has no permanent friends or enemies. With this kind of design, it’s impossible to be alone in the government. Mathematical formulas can’t form a government; when necessary, we just have to tough it out for three to four years."

Thaksin analysed the possibility of Pheu Thai working with the People's Party, saying there was no need at present. "When working with anyone, we must ensure we can work together without conflicting on key policies, especially regarding the monarchy," he added.

Regarding the "Blue Camp" and "Orange Camp" joining forces, Thaksin assessed, "If they come together, it will be loosely, as they come from different backgrounds.”

He continued, "Currently, the ruling parties in the government are united and still able to work together. However, we need to control Parliament to prevent members from jumping ship, especially when it comes to important laws."

Thaksin assessed the political scenario, stating that if the Constitutional Court rules on the Prime Minister's case, there are several options.

"If Paetongtarn survives, she will return to work fully and push forward with policies. If not, there are two options: nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as Pheu Thai's third candidate for Prime Minister or dissolve the House of Representatives," he stated.

He added that Chaikasem is still fit and plays golf comfortably.

When asked about two Pheu Thai prime ministers being caught in the Constitutional Court, Thaksin reiterated, "I’m still here, and they can't remove me. Politics won’t be at a deadlock because I’m still here."

When asked if he would take on a larger role in politics, Thaksin said, "If necessary, I will. I want the country to survive. If people criticise me, so be it."

Thaksin also discussed Pheu Thai's return to control the Ministry of Interior, stressing the importance of following the law.

When asked how to reassure the public that the government isn’t at a breaking point, Thaksin said, "The Prime Minister’s father is here and will continue to care for the country. Don’t worry about vacant positions. The government is not in a vacuum."

Finally, regarding Pheu Thai's declining popularity, Thaksin attributed it to changing political currents. "Politics is about currents. Sometimes things are difficult, but they will calm down.”

He added that the government will continue with its major projects such as drug control, debt resolution, and increasing income for the people. He reiterated that the government's decision to withdraw the Entertainment Complex Bill was due to prioritising other matters at this time.