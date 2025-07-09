Disunity and jealousy major obstacles for the nation, says Thaksin

He shared his important vision at the SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025 held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, under the theme "Crafting the Future: From OTOP to ThaiWORKS and Beyond."

During the event, Thaksin unveiled the "ThaiWORKS" project, which aims to build upon the OTOP initiative by modernising local products and creating a global brand.

Thaksin revealed that ThaiWORKS would receive collaboration from Peter Arnell, a global branding expert who has worked with industry giants like Samsung.

Arnell's expertise will help develop a strategy to elevate Thai products internationally, focusing on design, branding, and marketing. The ultimate goal is for Thai products to sustainably compete in global markets.

"I want villages to become factories, art to be our strength, and creativity to be our power," Thaksin said.