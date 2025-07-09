Disunity and jealousy major obstacles for the nation, says Thaksin

He shared his important vision at the SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025 held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, under the theme "Crafting the Future: From OTOP to ThaiWORKS and Beyond."
During the event, Thaksin unveiled the "ThaiWORKS" project, which aims to build upon the OTOP initiative by modernising local products and creating a global brand.
Thaksin revealed that ThaiWORKS would receive collaboration from Peter Arnell, a global branding expert who has worked with industry giants like Samsung.
Arnell's expertise will help develop a strategy to elevate Thai products internationally, focusing on design, branding, and marketing. The ultimate goal is for Thai products to sustainably compete in global markets.
"I want villages to become factories, art to be our strength, and creativity to be our power," Thaksin said.
He highlighted that the project will push for every village to act as a small-scale factory, where products will be designed centrally and combined with local wisdom to create goods that meet global market demands.
The initiative also aims to provide Generation Z, especially, with opportunities to earn an income through community products, fostering self-reliance at the grassroots level.
Thaksin further clarified that the development of ThaiWORKS will not depend on the government or state power, but will be driven by social mechanisms in the form of a social enterprise. He is personally funding the initiative with the aim of ensuring its sustainability, free from political ties.
He also called on the Ministry of the Interior, especially provincial governors and local officials, to actively support and implement this policy.
Thaksin also shared his thoughts on the Thai film industry, noting significant improvements, including better production systems, clearer target audiences, and potential for expanding into international markets.
He pointed out that Hollywood is now purchasing Thai film scripts for translation, highlighting the talent in Thai writers, particularly in political and drama genres.
He called for systematic support from the government and financial institutions to further develop the sector.
"Disunity and jealousy" remain major obstacles for the nation, Thaksin emphasised, stating that promoting soft power must be based on "unity and the absence of jealousy," which he identified as significant issues for Thailand.
He concluded that if the people cooperate and support each other without party divisions, Thai soft power could thrive in many areas such as culture, handicrafts, film, music, and more, creating important opportunities to generate income from creativity in the new economy.