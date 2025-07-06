Paetongtarn, Thaksin, and Srettha to present Thai soft power visions at 2025 forum

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with former premiers Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, will present their visions on the future of Thai soft power at a major forum in Bangkok next week, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced on Sunday.
The Splash – Soft Power Forum 2025 will take place from July 8 to 11, between 10am and 8pm, at Halls 1–4 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, the National Soft Power Committee and its subcommittees, with support from the private sector, local communities, and global networks.
The forum will feature a Visionary Stage, where leading experts from 14 soft power industries will share ideas aimed at inspiring new generations.
Paetongtarn, who also serves as Culture Minister, will deliver a keynote address titled “Thailand Rising: Tourism, Education and the New Soft Power Frontier” on July 8, from 2:00pm to 3:30pm.
On July 9, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, her father Thaksin Shinawatra will speak on “Crafting the Future: From OTOP to ThaiWORKS and Beyond”.
On July 10, from 12:45pm to 1:45pm, Srettha Thavisin will join two national sports heroes to speak on “Rethinking Thai Sports in a Disruptive Era.” Participants include:
Spokesman Jirayu said the forum will feature six key zones designed to engage visitors and stakeholders:
Creative Culture Village
An interactive showcase of 14 Thai creative industries—from food, film, and music to fashion and tourism—aimed at engaging the younger generation.
THACCA Pavilion
A central hub of knowledge, strategy, and branding tools for advancing Thailand’s identity through soft power. Includes expert guidance for entrepreneurs.
Glo-Cal Networking
A business matchmaking zone connecting local and international entrepreneurs with investors to foster global creative partnerships.
Workshop & Masterclass
Hands-on learning opportunities under the “One Family One Soft Power (OFOS)” initiative, connecting youth and entrepreneurs with industry experts.
Experiential Zone
An immersive exhibition titled Multisensory Mindfulness Experiences, designed to engage all five senses and reimagine Thai soft power through innovation.
Visionary Stage
A platform for global thinkers and creative pioneers to inspire the next wave of cultural innovation and economic growth.