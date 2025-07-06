Paetongtarn, Thaksin, and Srettha to present Thai soft power visions at 2025 forum

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with former premiers Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, will present their visions on the future of Thai soft power at a major forum in Bangkok next week, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced on Sunday.

Forum highlights soft power as key driver of Thai identity

The Splash – Soft Power Forum 2025 will take place from July 8 to 11, between 10am and 8pm, at Halls 1–4 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, the National Soft Power Committee and its subcommittees, with support from the private sector, local communities, and global networks.