Court hears witnesses in Thaksin’s medical case

In addition, Winyad revealed that he is requesting the inclusion of 10 more witnesses to testify in Thaksin’s case, although the details of these witnesses are not yet available. The court will decide whether to approve the request, and further details will be provided if granted.

No Information on Country of Treatment

Winyad further clarified that the submitted medical records will not disclose the country of origin for Thaksin's treatment. However, the documents are clear and directly relevant to the court’s inquiry, supporting the earlier claims of Thaksin’s genuine health issues.

The hearing is expected to conclude by noon or early afternoon, depending on the thoroughness of the witness testimonies.