Court hears witnesses in Thaksin’s medical case

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions held a hearing on Friday, July 4, in a case concerning the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The case centers around his medical treatment on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital during his incarceration.
Focus on Medical and Correctional Staff Testimony
Today's hearing will focus on the testimony of medical staff, nurses, and officers from the Correctional Hospital, with five witnesses scheduled to appear. These individuals are directly involved in the medical treatment provided to Thaksin during his detention.
Thaksin's Lawyer to Present Medical Records and Request Additional Witnesses
Thaksin's lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, spoke before the hearing, stating that he had prepared a complete medical history to submit to the court as requested. This document aims to confirm the legitimacy of Thaksin's health issues, countering any claims that his medical condition was fabricated.
Although medical information is private and not typically disclosed, Winyad explained that the court must be informed to determine whether there are valid grounds for Thaksin's transfer for medical treatment outside the prison. The Department of Corrections has already reviewed some of the documents.
In addition, Winyad revealed that he is requesting the inclusion of 10 more witnesses to testify in Thaksin’s case, although the details of these witnesses are not yet available. The court will decide whether to approve the request, and further details will be provided if granted.
No Information on Country of Treatment
Winyad further clarified that the submitted medical records will not disclose the country of origin for Thaksin's treatment. However, the documents are clear and directly relevant to the court’s inquiry, supporting the earlier claims of Thaksin’s genuine health issues.
The hearing is expected to conclude by noon or early afternoon, depending on the thoroughness of the witness testimonies.