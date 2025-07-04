Thaksin Legal Hearing: Details Restricted by Court Order

Legal proceedings concerning former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital continued on Friday at the Supreme Court.
However, details of the inquiry are being tightly controlled.
Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin's lawyer, confirmed outside the Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions that he is prohibited from disclosing specifics of the witness testimonies.
"The court explicitly instructed that witness statements, factual information, personal data, or the defendant's health information should not be publicly revealed," he stated.
Today's session saw the completion of inquiries for five witnesses, which included the review of various documents. The court has now summoned two additional witnesses for July 25, 2025.
Further inquiry dates are set for July 8, 15, 18, and 25.
Winyat confirmed that he was the one who requested this restriction.
He explained that during the previous session, information from the court inquiry was "analysed or commented on publicly" while the case was still ongoing, which he deemed inappropriate as it could "cause confusion."
Consequently, the court issued the order to halt such public disclosures.
The lawyer confirmed that he has reported back to Thaksin's close associates regarding today's proceedings. Thaksin himself has not yet expressed any opinion, nor has Winyat, who works closely with him.
"He's simply subject to legal procedures," Winyat remarked, "he can't choose where to go or request to go to hospital if he's ill."
Regarding limits on public access to the hearings, Mr. Winyat said that while he had made such a request, the court has decided not to implement a full ban.
Media and observers can still attend, though permission will be granted on a case-by-case basis. Winyat noted he could submit requests explaining the reasons for restrictions at each specific hearing.
Winyat expressed concern that public comments on the case could "create confusion," potentially leading the remaining witnesses to receive inaccurate information and the court to receive incomplete details.
He believes the court has carefully considered this, and he shares the same concern.
When asked if he had spoken directly with Thaksin after today's inquiry, Winyat reiterated that he had informed close associates, and there had been no immediate comment from the former prime minister.
He also stated that Thaksin does not appear to be concerned about the case, reiterating that he is "being handled by the legal process" and "cannot choose how he proceeds."