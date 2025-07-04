Thaksin Legal Hearing: Details Restricted by Court Order

Legal proceedings concerning former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital continued on Friday at the Supreme Court.

However, details of the inquiry are being tightly controlled.

Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin's lawyer, confirmed outside the Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions that he is prohibited from disclosing specifics of the witness testimonies.

"The court explicitly instructed that witness statements, factual information, personal data, or the defendant's health information should not be publicly revealed," he stated.

Today's session saw the completion of inquiries for five witnesses, which included the review of various documents. The court has now summoned two additional witnesses for July 25, 2025.

Further inquiry dates are set for July 8, 15, 18, and 25.

