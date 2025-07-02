Thaksin attends second day of prosecution witness hearing in royal defamation case

On July 2, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, the second day of prosecution witness hearings took place in the case filed by public prosecutors against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He faces charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (lèse majesté) and the Computer Crime Act, stemming from a 2015 interview he gave to a South Korean television outlet in which he allegedly made remarks deemed insulting to the monarchy. Thaksin has denied all charges and has been released on bail.
In the morning, Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, told reporters that today’s session involved four prosecution witnesses, though he declined to reveal their identities. Defence witnesses are expected to begin testifying next week.
When asked if he had spoken to Thaksin after the first day of hearings on July 1, Winyat confirmed they had discussed the testimony in his role as legal counsel, but insisted that no political topics were raised. He also affirmed that Thaksin intends to attend every court hearing until the case concludes.
Former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s brother-in-law, was present at court once again to offer his support. Speaking briefly to reporters, Somchai said Thaksin remained unfazed by the case, as well as by the recent Constitutional Court order suspending former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties.
Somchai added that Paetongtarn had served the country and its people with full commitment during her time as Prime Minister. While he believed no harm had been done, the court’s decision must be respectfully accepted.
At 12:55pm, Thaksin left the Criminal Court after the morning session of witness hearings. He was accompanied by his daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, who attended the trial for the second consecutive day, as well as former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat and former Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich.
Before leaving, Pintongta embraced her father before they departed in separate vehicles. As Thaksin’s car passed in front of the court on Ratchadaphisek Road, supporters from the Red Shirt movement waved and held signs to express their encouragement.
Today’s proceedings featured one prosecution witness in the morning and three more scheduled for the afternoon session, which was set to begin at 2:00pm.