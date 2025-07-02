Thaksin attends second day of prosecution witness hearing in royal defamation case

On July 2, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, the second day of prosecution witness hearings took place in the case filed by public prosecutors against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He faces charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (lèse majesté) and the Computer Crime Act, stemming from a 2015 interview he gave to a South Korean television outlet in which he allegedly made remarks deemed insulting to the monarchy. Thaksin has denied all charges and has been released on bail.

In the morning, Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, told reporters that today’s session involved four prosecution witnesses, though he declined to reveal their identities. Defence witnesses are expected to begin testifying next week.

When asked if he had spoken to Thaksin after the first day of hearings on July 1, Winyat confirmed they had discussed the testimony in his role as legal counsel, but insisted that no political topics were raised. He also affirmed that Thaksin intends to attend every court hearing until the case concludes.