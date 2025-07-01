Thaksin remains calm on first day of prosecution hearings in lèse majesté case

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, briefly commented that he was unable to provide details of the case as the court proceedings were closed to the public. He added that the court had instructed the parties involved not to disclose any details from the hearings, as doing so could harm the case.

Winyat confirmed, however, that he could only state the number of witnesses, but would not reveal their identities. He also confirmed that he could not comment on the investigation into the interview in South Korea, as it was part of the closed proceedings.

Regarding Thaksin’s departure from the court, Winyat explained that Thaksin had gone to have a meal but would return to the court at 1.30pm to continue attending the witness hearings. Winyat noted that Thaksin appeared relaxed and showed no signs of stress during the process.

When asked whether Thaksin would give any interviews to the media, Winyat stated that Thaksin would not be speaking to the press on that day.