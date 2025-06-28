Sondhi plays Sarit clip, blasts Thaksin and Hun Sen in fiery speech

Sondhi denied calling for a coup but added, “If it happens, so be it — if the political crisis can’t be solved. But I have only one request: don’t bring another general to run the country. Let the people be part of the solution.”

Commenting on the protest turnout, he dismissed police estimates of 30,000, claiming the real figure was double that — around 60,000 to 70,000.

“I never imagined that 20 years ago I would take to the stage to call for Thaksin’s ousting — and now, two decades later, fate would have it that I must do the same for his daughter. What rotten luck,” Sondhi said.

He ended by warning that this protest would not be the last. “If necessary, we will return to the streets. Will you stand with me when the time comes?”