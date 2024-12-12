Thaksin shrugs off Sondhi’s claim that MOU44 benefits Cambodia

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has dismissed allegations made by media mogul and ex-protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul that the controversial MOU44 drafted during his term as PM benefits Cambodia at Thailand’s expense.

In a short interview on Wednesday, Thaksin said the claims made by Sondhi, former People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leader, are groundless, adding that he would explain the details of MOU44 on Friday.

MOU44 was drawn up in 2001 as a framework for negotiations on the neighbouring countries’ overlapping claims area (OCA) of 27,000 square kilometres in the Gulf of Thailand. Thailand and Cambodia have been squabbling over the sea territory, which is thought to contain vast reserves of oil and gas, since the 1970s.

The MOU says territorial claims must be discussed in tandem with joint resource development.

The OCA is estimated to contain about 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 300 million barrels of crude oil.

Calls to scrap MOU44 grew louder after the Pheu Thai-led coalition announced plans to negotiate joint oil exploration and drilling with Cambodia in the OCA.

Opponents have voiced concerns that by acknowledging the terms of joint exploration under MOU44, Thailand is at risk of losing its territorial claim on the area, including half of Ko Kut island.

Sondhi accuses Thaksin and former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai of drafting the MOU44 to benefit Cambodia at Thailand’s expense.

He claims the alleged territory handover was motivated by political ambitions, including Surakiat’s bid for the post of United Nations secretary-general.