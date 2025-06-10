Sondhi calls for cutting oil and electricity supply to Cambodia over border dispute

Sondhi Limthongkul, a former leader of the yellow shirt movement, called on the Thai government to cut essential services to Cambodia's border towns if Phnom Penh continues to disregard Thailand’s territorial claims. The demands were made on Tuesday as part of a six-point request to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Sondhi, known for his leadership in the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), presented the demands at the Government House’s public complaints receiving centre. His call for action centres on protecting Thailand's territorial integrity in areas with overlapping claims with Cambodia.
1. A declaration from the Thai government that it will not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) or Cambodia’s decision to take the border dispute to the ICJ.
2 A formal statement to Cambodia and the international community asserting Thailand’s ownership of Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Tode, Prasat Ta Khwai, the Emerald Triangle, and the Tri Muk pavilion.
3. An order for the Foreign Ministry to cancel the 2000 memorandum of understanding (MOU) and reject the 1:200,000 map unilaterally created by France.
4. A directive for the Foreign Ministry to abrogate the MOU (BE 2544) to prevent the drawing of continual shelf lines that encroach on Thai territorial waters.
5. The implementation of measures to enhance Thailand's negotiating power before the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on Saturday. This includes maintaining reduced operation hours at border checkpoints to pressure Cambodia.
The closure of borders as a means to combat cross-border crimes such as call-centre scams, online gambling, drug trafficking, and arms trading in Cambodian border towns.
If negotiations with Cambodia fail. This includes cutting electricity and oil supplies, as well as severing Internet and mobile phone connections to Cambodia’s border towns.
6. The Royal Thai Army must declare martial law to safeguard Thai territories in the contested areas if the situation escalate further.