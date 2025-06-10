Sondhi calls for cutting oil and electricity supply to Cambodia over border dispute

3. An order for the Foreign Ministry to cancel the 2000 memorandum of understanding (MOU) and reject the 1:200,000 map unilaterally created by France.

4. A directive for the Foreign Ministry to abrogate the MOU (BE 2544) to prevent the drawing of continual shelf lines that encroach on Thai territorial waters.

5. The implementation of measures to enhance Thailand's negotiating power before the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on Saturday. This includes maintaining reduced operation hours at border checkpoints to pressure Cambodia.

The closure of borders as a means to combat cross-border crimes such as call-centre scams, online gambling, drug trafficking, and arms trading in Cambodian border towns.

If negotiations with Cambodia fail. This includes cutting electricity and oil supplies, as well as severing Internet and mobile phone connections to Cambodia’s border towns.

6. The Royal Thai Army must declare martial law to safeguard Thai territories in the contested areas if the situation escalate further.