Thaksin attends ‘last’ prosecutor witness hearing in Article 112 case

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra attended the public prosecutor's witness hearing on Thursday, which was scheduled to be the final state witness hearing in the Article 112 case against him, his laywer said.

Thaksin, accused of defaming the monarchy in an interview with South Korean media in 2015, arrived at the Criminal Court in the same blue Rolls-Royce he used to attend a state witness hearing on Wednesday.

His brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, also attended the hearing to provide moral support.