Thai government investigates landmine incident near Thai-Cambodian border

Should the landmine be found to have been recently placed, it would be considered a violation of the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. Both Thailand and Cambodia have been signatories to the treaty since 1999.

The Thai government has affirmed that it will not overlook any violations. If Cambodian forces are found to have encroached on Thai sovereignty, Thailand will respond clearly and take action based on international standards.

Additionally, the report confirmed that the 2nd Army has sent bomb disposal units to the site for further investigation.