Thai government investigates landmine incident near Thai-Cambodian border

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Friday (July 18) that the government has received a report from the the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM) regarding the landmine incident involving Thai soldiers near the Thai-Cambodian border.
The report details how soldiers on patrol stepped on a landmine. In response, the Royal Thai Army has the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit (HMAU) to the area to collect evidence and carry out an analysis. Experts in explosives are expected to take 2-3 days to determine whether the landmine is a remnant from past conflicts or a newly planted device.
Should the landmine be found to have been recently placed, it would be considered a violation of the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. Both Thailand and Cambodia have been signatories to the treaty since 1999.
The Thai government has affirmed that it will not overlook any violations. If Cambodian forces are found to have encroached on Thai sovereignty, Thailand will respond clearly and take action based on international standards.
Additionally, the report confirmed that the 2nd Army has sent bomb disposal units to the site for further investigation.
Earlier, the 2nd Army sent the 202nd Construction Battalion of the 2nd Engineer Regiment to clear land for military road construction in the region since June 2025.
During this process, several military objects were discovered, and they are currently being examined to determine whether they are explosives, military equipment, or remnants from the Khmer Rouge era, or whether they are newly deployed items.