Thailand Tightens Controls on Painkiller Tramadol Amid Misuse Crisis

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has announced that oral Tramadol will be reclassified as a "Specially Controlled Drug" following its growing misuse as an illicit substance.

While the name may be unfamiliar to many, the drug itself has likely been consumed by numerous individuals, prompting questions about its journey from painkiller to street drug.

Tramadol is a moderate to severe painkiller prescribed for post-operative pain, accident-related injuries, or chronic conditions. It acts similarly to morphine. However, high doses of Tramadol can lead to severe side effects, including hallucinations, seizures, and potentially death.

Furthermore, symptoms such as muscle spasms, high blood pressure, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and acute kidney failure have been observed.

When combined with other illicit drugs, particularly ecstasy or methamphetamine, Tramadol's effects are intensified, leading to even more severe adverse reactions.

Currently, Tramadol is being unlawfully sold online, particularly to teenagers. It is widely misused, especially among youth who mix it with soft drinks, energy drinks, or alcohol to induce euphoria.

Continuous use can lead to physical and psychological addiction, akin to opium or heroin.

Consequently, the Ministry of Public Health declared oral Tramadol a "Specially Controlled Drug," mandating that it can only be dispensed with a doctor's prescription.