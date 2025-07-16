NHSO dismisses fake news on unpaid medical costs for neighbouring nations’ peoples

Clarifying unpaid treatment costs

Atthaporn clarified that individuals not belonging to these categories are required to cover their own medical expenses. While there have been instances where some failed to pay, the outstanding amounts are far less than the figures mentioned in the fake news.

Humanitarian care and international reimbursements

In cases where migrant workers or foreign nationals are unable to pay for medical care, certain hospitals, such as Mae Sot Hospital, may offer treatment on a humanitarian basis. Some of these costs are later reimbursed by international organisations. However, Atthaporn reiterated that the unpaid amounts are much lower than what has been falsely reported.

“For example, Mae Sot Hospital treated non-Thais along the border for humanitarian reasons and could not be reimbursed for 157 million baht," he said.

Call for cautious judgement in social media consumption

Atthaporn urged Thai netizens to exercise caution when encountering such unverified reports and to avoid spreading misinformation that could sow division.

