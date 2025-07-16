NHSO dismisses fake news on unpaid medical costs for neighbouring nations’ peoples

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has refuted claims circulating on social media that nearly 100 billion baht was spent last year on medical care for citizens of neighbouring countries, with no reimbursement from their respective governments.
The widely shared post alleged that information from the NHSO indicated the Public Health Ministry had paid medical costs for citizens of four neighbouring countries, which could not be reimbursed by their governments as follows:
NHSO deputy secretary-general and spokesperson, Atthaporn Limpanyalert, confirmed that the widely-shared reports on Facebook and TikTok were entirely false. He expressed confusion as to why individuals were spreading such misinformation.
Atthaporn explained that the NHSO provides free medical care to non-Thai citizens who fall under three categories:
Atthaporn clarified that individuals not belonging to these categories are required to cover their own medical expenses. While there have been instances where some failed to pay, the outstanding amounts are far less than the figures mentioned in the fake news.
In cases where migrant workers or foreign nationals are unable to pay for medical care, certain hospitals, such as Mae Sot Hospital, may offer treatment on a humanitarian basis. Some of these costs are later reimbursed by international organisations. However, Atthaporn reiterated that the unpaid amounts are much lower than what has been falsely reported.
“For example, Mae Sot Hospital treated non-Thais along the border for humanitarian reasons and could not be reimbursed for 157 million baht," he said.
Atthaporn urged Thai netizens to exercise caution when encountering such unverified reports and to avoid spreading misinformation that could sow division.