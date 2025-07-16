NHSO dismisses fake news on unpaid medical costs for neighbouring nations’ peoples

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025

NHSO debunks fake news claiming 100bn baht spent on unpaid medical costs for citizens of neighburing countries, confirming treatment only for specific eligible groups.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has refuted claims circulating on social media that nearly 100 billion baht was spent last year on medical care for citizens of neighbouring countries, with no reimbursement from their respective governments.

The widely shared post alleged that information from the NHSO indicated the Public Health Ministry had paid medical costs for citizens of four neighbouring countries, which could not be reimbursed by their governments as follows:

  • 75 billion baht for Myanmar nationals
  • 4.6 billion baht for Cambodians
  • 6.5 billion baht for Laotians
  • 6.2 billion baht for Malaysians

Clarification on the false claim

NHSO deputy secretary-general and spokesperson, Atthaporn Limpanyalert, confirmed that the widely-shared reports on Facebook and TikTok were entirely false. He expressed confusion as to why individuals were spreading such misinformation.

Who is eligible for free medical care under NHSO?

Atthaporn explained that the NHSO provides free medical care to non-Thai citizens who fall under three categories:

  • Stateless individuals awaiting verification for Thai citizenship, covered by a special fund.
  • Migrant workers insured under the Social Security Fund.
  • Non-Thai citizens who have purchased health insurance through the Public Health Ministry.

Clarifying unpaid treatment costs

Atthaporn clarified that individuals not belonging to these categories are required to cover their own medical expenses. While there have been instances where some failed to pay, the outstanding amounts are far less than the figures mentioned in the fake news.

Humanitarian care and international reimbursements

In cases where migrant workers or foreign nationals are unable to pay for medical care, certain hospitals, such as Mae Sot Hospital, may offer treatment on a humanitarian basis. Some of these costs are later reimbursed by international organisations. However, Atthaporn reiterated that the unpaid amounts are much lower than what has been falsely reported.

“For example, Mae Sot Hospital treated non-Thais along the border for humanitarian reasons and could not be reimbursed for 157 million baht," he said.

Call for cautious judgement in social media consumption

Atthaporn urged Thai netizens to exercise caution when encountering such unverified reports and to avoid spreading misinformation that could sow division.
 

