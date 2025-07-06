Wat Pha Sorn Kaew: a mountain temple of faith

What sets Wat Pha Sorn Kaew apart is its dazzling use of colour and texture.

More than five million pieces of glass, porcelain, and ceramics are embedded across its structures, forming swirling patterns that catch the sunlight at every angle.

The result is a kaleidoscope of reflections that turns every step into a visual journey.

Its centrepiece is the majestic five-headed Buddha statue, seated in a line against a backdrop of blue sky and green hills.

This stunning white sculpture symbolises the five stages of the Buddha’s journey toward enlightenment, and has become an icon of modern Thai temple design—both contemplative and grand.

Beyond its artistic marvels, the temple holds deep spiritual value.

Built as a space for quiet reflection, it continues to host regular meditation sessions for monks and laypeople alike.

Its peaceful mountain location enhances its purpose, inviting visitors to pause, breathe, and connect with the present.