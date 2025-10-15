Thailand Unveils Major Tourism Stimulus Package to Revive Growth

The Thai government's Economic Cabinet has approved a substantial package of fiscal stimulus measures aimed at reviving the country’s slumping tourism sector and accelerating economic growth.

The Finance Ministry is scheduled to propose the package to the full Cabinet next week.

The announcement followed the first meeting of the Economic Cabinet under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government on Wednesday, convened to finalise the economic policy direction for the coming four months.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed that the stimulus is urgently needed, noting that domestic tourism had contracted by 8% over the past eight months.

He expects the year-end economic measures to contribute an additional 0.4% to GDP growth.

Three Pillars of Tourism Stimulus

The comprehensive tourism package consists of three main components:

Tiered Tax Rebates: Individuals will be eligible for a personal income tax deduction of up to 20,000 baht on travel expenses. This deduction will be set at 1x for travel to major cities, but is increased to 1.5x for travel to promote secondary cities. The measure will be effective from 29 October to 15 December 2025.