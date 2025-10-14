Big events to boost Thailand tourism in final quarter, targeting 12 million foreign visitors

Another major highlight is the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025,” designed to reinforce Thailand as a global countdown destination. The TAT has allocated a total budget of around 25 million baht for organising and supporting events across the country. TAT will directly host the countdown in two locations, Chiang Mai and Phayao, expecting around 150,000 attendees. Additionally, TAT is supporting countdown events at multiple other venues nationwide, such as ICONSIAM, CentralWorld, One Bangkok, and others in Bangkok, where the private sector already has strong event management capabilities. This year, TAT will not hold an event at Wat Arun to avoid competing for attendees with other events.

Looking ahead to next year, TAT plans to host “Maha Songkran 2026” at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, continuing the branding momentum established in previous years, which has been well received by international tourists. The expected budget is approximately 100 million baht, similar to last year, aiming to develop Thailand’s IP into a world-class event. The goal is to attract tourists and boost economic circulation by 5-10% based on the 1.1 million attendees this year, which generated over 4 billion baht in economic turnover.

Nat stated that for the full year of 2025, total tourism revenue is forecast at 2.66 trillion baht, with international market revenue of 1.51 trillion baht, down 5% from last year, and international tourist arrivals of 33.4 million, down 6%. Domestic market revenue is projected at 1.15 trillion baht, up 2%, with 204.57 million domestic tourist visits, also up 2%.

For 2026, total tourism revenue is projected to rise to 2.79 trillion baht, an increase of 5% over this year. Revenue from the international market is expected to reach 1.63 trillion baht, up 8%, with 34.9 million international tourists, up 4%. Domestic revenue is forecast at 1.16 trillion baht, up 1%, with 210.43 million domestic tourist visits, up 3%.