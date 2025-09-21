TAT roadshows in Turkey and Poland to draw high-spending travellers

For 2025, TAT is targeting a combined 370,000 visitors from Turkey and Poland, generating an estimated 21.48 billion baht in revenue.
Turkey has become one of Thailand’s most promising markets. In 2024, arrivals from Turkey reached 103,692, up 50% year-on-year. Between January 1 and September 14, 2025, arrivals stood at 84,509, an increase of 24%, with the full-year target set at 120,000 visitors, expected to generate around 6.6 billion baht.
With 11.4 million Turkish travellers going abroad each year, Thailand currently captures just 1%, indicating significant room for growth.
Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of TAT’s Rome Office, said Thailand is positioning itself as a top destination for Turkish travellers thanks to its strong image in eco-tourism, cultural diversity and wide range of products and services.
Accessibility has also improved, with Turkish Airlines operating 21 weekly direct flights from Istanbul to Bangkok in the winter schedule (from October 31, 2025), and three weekly flights from Istanbul to Phuket. Thai Airways also flies seven weekly direct flights on the Bangkok–Istanbul route this winter.
Istanbul’s role as a regional aviation hub also makes Thailand more accessible to travellers across Europe.
Thailand’s policy of granting Turkish tourists visa-free entry for stays of up to 60 days, effective since July 15, 2024, has further boosted travel convenience. Popular preferences among Turkish visitors include beach holidays, cultural experiences and extended stays.
Despite Turkey’s slowing economy, a weakened lira and inflation exceeding 80% in categories such as food and beverages, high-spending segments remain interested in Thailand. TAT is focusing on families, young travellers aged 24–25, solo adventurers, digital nomads, Gen Z, and culinary tourists.
Competition remains fierce, with Egypt and the UAE offering short-haul “beach and sun” packages, and the Maldives drawing long-haul travellers. All three rivals benefit from visa-free policies and shorter travel times.
Turkish labour laws also limit leave to a maximum of nine days per trip and seven days per annual holiday period, favouring closer destinations.
TAT is countering this by promoting beyond the main hubs of Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phi Phi and Samui, with plans to highlight secondary destinations such as Nakhon Si Thammarat. Campaigns focus on digital marketing, airline partnerships and niche traveller groups, including women, honeymooners, sports enthusiasts (notably Muay Thai fans), and LGBTQ+ travellers.
Poland is fast becoming a rising star for Thai tourism, according to Chonlada Sitthiwan, Director of TAT’s Prague Office.
In 2024, 180,772 Polish visitors travelled to Thailand, up 49% year-on-year, generating 9.18 billion baht in revenue (+28%). The growth momentum has continued in 2025, with 142,912 arrivals recorded between January 1 and September 14, up 30% from last year. Full-year arrivals are projected to reach 253,000, generating an estimated 14.88 billion baht.
Despite being located in Eastern Europe, Poland has one of the strongest economies in the EU, with GDP growth forecast at +3.2% in 2025 and +3.1% in 2026.
Rising incomes are fuelling outbound travel, particularly demand for all-inclusive holiday packages, a segment Thailand is well-positioned to develop.
Thailand enjoys a strong image among Polish travellers as an exotic and value-for-money destination. The recent extension of visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days (effective July 15, 2024) has further boosted long-stay potential.
Travel patterns show Poles prefer long-haul holidays once a year, typically to coastal provinces in southern Thailand and Bangkok, complemented by two shorter regional trips annually. Their peak season coincides with Christmas and New Year holidays.
Although there are no direct flights between Poland and Thailand, connectivity is strong via major hubs such as Dubai (Emirates), Istanbul (Turkish Airlines), Doha (Qatar Airways), Vienna (Austrian Airlines) and Frankfurt (Lufthansa).
Charter flights are also expanding, with Rainbow Tours adding 7,000 seats during this year’s high season and extending services to April to cover Thailand’s Songkran holiday. New charter routes include Poznan–Bangkok and Katowice–Phuket.
TAT’s marketing strategy focuses on partnerships with travel agents and OTAs to ensure Thailand remains a top search option, using flexible promotions to highlight new destinations. Consumer marketing, social media campaigns and influencers are also central to reaching Polish travellers.
To mark the 10th anniversary of its Prague office, TAT is planning a Thai Street Fest in summer 2025, showcasing Thai culture and cuisine, which remain popular with locals. This follows the successful Thai Fest in Poland earlier in September, organised in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy and Team Thailand, aimed at encouraging Polish tour operators to increase Thai packages for the upcoming winter season.
With strong economic fundamentals and rising demand, Poland represents a high-potential market with sustained growth prospects. TAT’s recent roadshow in Warsaw was therefore seen as a timely opportunity to strengthen ties between Thai and Polish tourism operators and further boost visitor flows to Thailand.