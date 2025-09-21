TAT roadshows in Turkey and Poland to draw high-spending travellers

For 2025, TAT is targeting a combined 370,000 visitors from Turkey and Poland, generating an estimated 21.48 billion baht in revenue.

Turkey: a growing source market

Turkey has become one of Thailand’s most promising markets. In 2024, arrivals from Turkey reached 103,692, up 50% year-on-year. Between January 1 and September 14, 2025, arrivals stood at 84,509, an increase of 24%, with the full-year target set at 120,000 visitors, expected to generate around 6.6 billion baht.

With 11.4 million Turkish travellers going abroad each year, Thailand currently captures just 1%, indicating significant room for growth.

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of TAT’s Rome Office, said Thailand is positioning itself as a top destination for Turkish travellers thanks to its strong image in eco-tourism, cultural diversity and wide range of products and services.

Accessibility has also improved, with Turkish Airlines operating 21 weekly direct flights from Istanbul to Bangkok in the winter schedule (from October 31, 2025), and three weekly flights from Istanbul to Phuket. Thai Airways also flies seven weekly direct flights on the Bangkok–Istanbul route this winter.

Istanbul’s role as a regional aviation hub also makes Thailand more accessible to travellers across Europe.

Thailand’s policy of granting Turkish tourists visa-free entry for stays of up to 60 days, effective since July 15, 2024, has further boosted travel convenience. Popular preferences among Turkish visitors include beach holidays, cultural experiences and extended stays.