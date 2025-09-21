TAT unveils AI-driven strategy to elevate Thai tourism

According to SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2025, AI has become a central tool reshaping travel behaviour worldwide.

Some 78% of global tourists now embrace AI for research, planning and booking accommodation, while as many as 98% of Thai consumers indicate they are ready to use AI in daily life and work.

Thailand, Thapanee said, is well-prepared to meet these shifts, with its diverse destinations, service capacity and strong IT infrastructure.

This positions the country as a magnet for tech-savvy travellers, particularly digital nomads, who increasingly blend work and leisure. The report also found that 68% of travellers plan to work while on their next trip, in line with the “Everything Traveller” concept that views tourism as an integration of work, lifestyle and technology.