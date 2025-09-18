TAT launches Thai curry rice championship to globalise Thai cuisine

The competition is aimed at promoting Thai curry rice as a global culinary experience and driving international awareness of Thailand’s diverse food culture.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, stated that the initiative is part of the TAT’s ongoing efforts to establish Thai curry rice as a signature dish that represents the country’s rich culinary heritage.
Just as Nasi Lemak represents Malaysia, Laksa and Hainanese chicken rice represent Singapore, Khao Gaeng is a quintessential part of Thai food culture, she explained.
Khao Gaeng, which can be found in numerous Thai restaurants worldwide, is an accessible and affordable dish that caters to all budgets, offering tourists a unique taste of Thailand’s regional flavours.
Several Khao Gaeng restaurants in Thailand are also listed in the Michelin Guide, further cementing the dish’s international appeal, she added.
Thaniwan Kulmongkol, President of the Thai Restaurant Association, emphasised that Khao Gaeng is a beloved dish, enjoyed by both locals and tourists alike.
This competition will help put Thai curry rice on the global stage and promote it as an iconic Thai dish, while also instilling pride in Thai food culture, she said.
The competition will take place from October 17 to 19, 2025, at the Phenix Building in Pratunam, showcasing dishes from street food vendors to high-end restaurants nationwide.
Five specific dishes will be featured: Khai Phalo (braised eggs), Gaeng Kha Kai (chicken coconut curry), Gaeng Khiao Wan Kai (green chicken curry), Panang Neua (beef Panang curry), and Pad Nam Prik Pla Too (stir-fried mackerel with chili paste).
A total of approximately 30 restaurants are expected to participate. To promote the event, participants are encouraged to use hashtags such as #ThaiCurryGlobal, #KhaoGaeng, #KhaoGaengThai, and #KhaoGaengThaiCurryRiceChampionship2025 on social media platforms to raise awareness.
Phenix, a popular food destination in Thailand, is also supporting the event. Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Managing Director of Grab Thailand, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating as an official partner.
“As a leading food delivery platform, we are excited to promote Thai food, especially Khao Gaeng, which is considered a soft power, to the global market,” she said.
Isriya Paireepairit, Vice President of Public Affairs at LINE MAN Wongnai, announced that their platform will support the event by offering free access to LINE Pay QR Boxes and providing training sessions for participating restaurants.
Robinhoood will also support the event by promoting food pairing and plating techniques to enhance the presentation of Thai curry rice.