TAT launches Thai curry rice championship to globalise Thai cuisine

The competition is aimed at promoting Thai curry rice as a global culinary experience and driving international awareness of Thailand’s diverse food culture.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, stated that the initiative is part of the TAT’s ongoing efforts to establish Thai curry rice as a signature dish that represents the country’s rich culinary heritage.

Just as Nasi Lemak represents Malaysia, Laksa and Hainanese chicken rice represent Singapore, Khao Gaeng is a quintessential part of Thai food culture, she explained.

Khao Gaeng, which can be found in numerous Thai restaurants worldwide, is an accessible and affordable dish that caters to all budgets, offering tourists a unique taste of Thailand’s regional flavours.

Several Khao Gaeng restaurants in Thailand are also listed in the Michelin Guide, further cementing the dish’s international appeal, she added.