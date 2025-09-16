Thailand's World-Class Food Industry Powers Global Markets

THAIFEX -- Anuga Asia: Showcasing Thailand's Food Industry Prowess

The THAIFEX -- Anuga Asia 2025, held from 27-31 May at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, has conclusively demonstrated Asia's most comprehensive global food trade show and Thailand's industry leadership. Organised by the DITP in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse Germany, this flagship event delivered remarkable results that exceeded expectations.

This year's exhibition achieved unprecedented scale, attracting 3,231 exhibiting companies occupying 6,208 booths from 57 countries worldwide. The participation breakdown included 1,184 Thai enterprises and 2,047 international companies, showcasing truly global representation.

Total attendance reached 142,370 visitors, comprising 88,349 trade visitors (20,566 international and 67,783 Thai participants) and over 54,021 general public visitors during retail days.

The exhibition's scope featured nine specialised trade shows covering Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, and Sweets & Bakery products. The most popular product zones attracting significant buyer interest included Fine Food, Food Technology, Drinks, Frozen Food, and Fruits & Vegetables.

The economic impact surpassed all projections, generating an extraordinary total trade value of 135.68 billion baht. This comprised 135.45 billion baht in business day transactions, including 271.81 million baht in immediate orders and 135.18 billion baht in projected orders within one year, plus 227.82 million baht from retail day sales.

Notably, Thai exhibitors alone generated 99.1 billion baht in trade value, demonstrating the strength of domestic food industry capabilities. The top five countries by purchasing volume were China, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Japan, reflecting strong regional demand and Thailand's strategic position in Asian markets.

Thailand's Food Export Dominance

Thailand's food industry achievements are reflected in impressive export statistics that demonstrate the sector's robust performance and global competitiveness. Recent data indicates that Thai food exports in the first nine months of 2024 reached 1.16 trillion baht, marking a notable 4.6% increase despite global economic challenges.

This growth trajectory highlights the resilience and adaptability of Thailand's food industry in navigating complex international market conditions.

The diversity of Thailand's food exports showcases the industry's comprehensive capabilities. In 2023, fresh fruit for consumption led the export categories with approximately 239.8 billion Thai baht, demonstrating Thailand's strength in agricultural produce.

However, the country's expertise extends well beyond fresh produce to encompass processed foods, frozen products, and innovative food technologies that meet evolving global consumer demands.

The success of Thai SELECT-certified products has contributed significantly to this export performance, providing international buyers with confidence in product authenticity and quality. This certification system has become particularly valuable in premium markets where consumers actively seek authentic culinary experiences.

Innovation and Technology: The New Frontier

Thailand's commitment to food innovation extends beyond traditional manufacturing to embrace cutting-edge food technology and sustainable production methods. The country has invested significantly in research and development, establishing itself as a regional hub for food science and technology advancement.

The integration of modern food processing techniques with traditional Thai culinary wisdom has created unique competitive advantages. Thai manufacturers have successfully scaled artisanal production methods whilst maintaining the authentic flavours and nutritional profiles that define Thainess.

This delicate balance between tradition and innovation has enabled Thai food products to meet stringent international standards whilst preserving their distinctive cultural identity—a principle embodied in the Thai SELECT certification standards.

Food safety standards represent another area where Thailand has demonstrated world-class capabilities. The industry's adherence to international certification requirements, including HACCP, GMP, and various organic certifications, has established Thailand as a trusted source for high-quality food products. These standards have become particularly crucial in the post-pandemic environment, where consumers and importers place premium value on safety and traceability.

Manufacturing Excellence and Global Standards

Thailand's food manufacturing sector has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem capable of producing world-class products across multiple categories. The country's strategic geographic location, combined with abundant natural resources and skilled workforce, has attracted significant foreign investment whilst fostering the growth of domestic manufacturers.

The manufacturing capabilities span from large-scale industrial production to specialised artisanal processes, enabling Thailand to serve diverse market segments effectively.

Whether producing commodity items for global food service chains or premium products for discerning international consumers, Thai manufacturers have demonstrated remarkable adaptability and quality consistency.

Many of these manufacturers proudly hold Thai SELECT certification for their products, further validating their commitment to authenticity and excellence.

The integration of sustainable practices has become increasingly important, with many Thai food manufacturers adopting environmentally responsible production methods. This commitment to sustainability aligns with global consumer trends and regulatory requirements, further enhancing Thailand's competitiveness in international markets.

Cultural Diplomacy Through Culinary Excellence

The Thai SELECT programme exemplifies Thailand's innovative approach to cultural diplomacy, using food as a vehicle to promote the nation's soft power globally. With 18,852 Thai restaurants operating worldwide, the certified establishments under Thai SELECT serve as quality benchmarks that elevate the entire industry's reputation.

This cultural diplomacy extends beyond mere commerce—it represents Thailand's commitment to sharing its rich heritage whilst building meaningful connections with international communities. The programme's success demonstrates how authenticity and quality can coexist with global expansion, creating sustainable competitive advantages for Thai businesses.

Looking Forward: Thailand's Food Industry Vision

As Thailand continues to strengthen its position as a global food industry leader, the focus on Thainess remains central to its strategic vision. The upcoming THAIFEX -- Anuga Asia 2025 will serve as a crucial platform for showcasing these achievements whilst fostering new partnerships and exploring emerging market opportunities.

The continued evolution of the Thai SELECT programme, including its ongoing rebranding initiative to enhance global recognition, represents Thailand's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of culinary authenticity whilst embracing innovation. The integration of the elegant Orchid Star symbol will further distinguish Thai cuisine's premium positioning in international markets.

The DITP's continued commitment to supporting Thai food exporters through comprehensive programmes, market intelligence, and international networking ensures that Thailand's food industry will continue to thrive. With projections indicating sustained growth and increasing international recognition, Thailand's food sector stands poised to write the next chapter in its remarkable success story.

The essence of Thainess—characterised by harmony, quality, and cultural authenticity—will undoubtedly continue to guide Thailand's food industry towards even greater international acclaim. Through initiatives like Thai SELECT and flagship events like THAIFEX, Thailand ensures that the world can continue to savour not just Thai food, but the rich cultural heritage it represents, certified and authenticated to the highest global standards.