“Pichai” Elevates Thai SELECT with a New “Star” System to Elevate Thai Cuisine as Global Soft Power 

A key initiative has been the Thai SELECT certification mark, which builds consumer confidence worldwide by assuring that certified restaurants and products offer authentic Thai flavors, prepared with care and in accordance with traditional recipes, while meeting international quality standards.

With the continued global popularity of Thai cuisine, there are now over 18,852 Thai restaurants worldwide, of which 1,779 have received the Thai SELECT certification. In Thailand, 496 restaurants have also earned the mark. Additionally, more than 965 Thai ready-to-eat food products from 109 companies have been certified, demonstrating broad confidence in the quality standards of Thai food.

Mr. Pichai stated, “For over two decades, Thai SELECT has promoted and built global trust in Thai restaurants and food products. Today, the Ministry of Commerce aims to elevate Thai SELECT into a global brand that powerfully communicates with consumers worldwide. We’ve redesigned the logo and redefined the certification criteria, now symbolized by a ‘Star of Honor’ shaped like an orchid to reflect international quality, authentic Thai taste, and a charming dining experience.”