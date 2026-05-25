Chakaruna Drag Operetta Presents, ”GAWDLAND: I BELONG”

Bangkok, Thailand: Chakaruna, a global gathering of culture, community, and consciousness rooted in Bangkok, has announced its landmark debut event: GAWDLAND: I BELONG. Drag Dream — The Journey of Gawdland, taking place on Saturday, 30 May 2026 at Sphere Hall, Emsphere, as an official partner event of Bangkok Pride Festival 2026.

The evening is built around a simple, radical belief that sits at the heart of everything Chakaruna stands for: Belonging is a birthright. And no one alive right now tells that story better than Gawdland.

Just weeks ago, Gawdland (Thai drag artist Tharathep Thaweephon) was crowned winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Series 3, becoming the first Asian in history to win an international Drag Race title and the youngest winner the franchise has ever seen. She left Bangkok with six baht in her bank account. She came back as the Queen of the Mothertucking World.

I BELONG is their story, on a Bangkok stage, for the community that raised her.