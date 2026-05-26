Port Authority of Thailand Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Spectacular Charity Mini Marathon

Hundreds of runners gather at Bangkok Port for a scenic race along the Chao Phraya to promote public health and raise funds for charity.



The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has successfully staged its "PAT Mini Marathon 2026" charity walk-run to mark its 75th anniversary of maritime operations by promoting public health and raising vital funds for community welfare initiatives.

The commemorative sports event took place on May 17, 2026, at Bangkok Port in the capital's Khlong Toey District. Representing acting Sub Lt. Rutthakorn Khiewpaisal, Deputy Director General (Financial Management and Corporate Strategy), Acting Director General, Ms. Panitta Charoenphol, Deputy Director General of Human Resources Management and Corporate Governance presided over the opening ceremony.

The race drew a diverse crowd of participants, including senior port executives, staff, freight customers, public and private sector representatives, media members, and both Thai and international running enthusiasts.

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Ms.Panitta stated that the diamond jubilee milestone was the perfect opportunity to combine corporate development with community engagement. The event featured a 5-kilometre Fun Run a 10-kilometre Mini Marathon, aligning with the current health and trend.

The running routes were mapped through Bangkok Port's cargo-operating zones along the Chao Phraya River, allowing participants to experience the morning port atmosphere.

