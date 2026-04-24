Laem Chabang port revamp faces new contract hurdle

Land handover delayed by almost six months



A PAT source said the authority has still been unable to hand over the F1 and F2 terminal areas to GPC. Under the contract, PAT was due to hand over the reclaimed F1 area in November 2025 so GPC could begin construction of buildings, facilities and port systems ahead of the planned opening of Terminal F in 2028.

The delay stems from differing technical interpretations of the reclamation requirements. PAT must conduct further technical checks because the issue involves two contracts. The contract under which PAT hired the CNNC joint venture for reclamation requires the reclaimed land to be compacted, with settlement over 30 years not exceeding 20 centimetres.

PAT and GPC race to find a solution



The joint investment contract between PAT and GPC, meanwhile, sets requirements for the density and strength of materials such as sand. PAT, GPC and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) are therefore reviewing the reclamation work and negotiating the details.

PAT has already held talks with GPC to interpret the contract and seek a joint solution. If necessary, additional strengthening work may be required, possibly through piling.

“The most feasible solution at this stage is additional piling. If this option is chosen, it must be submitted to the PAT board for approval, but no board has yet been appointed,” the source said.

The source said that if PAT, GPC and EECO can agree on additional piling to strengthen the structure, the matter could be handled under the existing contract. If no agreement can be reached, the issue would have to be submitted to the EEC Policy Committee and the Cabinet for approval to amend the joint investment contract. That route would take longer and could have a greater impact on the project schedule.

New PAT board and director needed



PAT is assessing the impact of the current problem while waiting for joint technical consideration with GPC and the appointment of a new PAT board. The Transport Ministry plans to complete the board appointment by May 2026, after which the process to recruit a new PAT director will begin.

The issue could affect the handover of the site to GPC and delay the start of the private construction work. It may also affect the planned 2028 opening of Terminal F1, which could be pushed back to open together with Terminal F2 in 2030.

Construction progress on the first contract, covering sea reclamation and coastal works worth THB21.32 billion, is more than 90% complete. The contractor is the CNNC joint venture, comprising N.T.L. Marine Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Prima Marine Plc, Nathalin Co Ltd and China Harbour Construction Group Co Ltd. The work is scheduled to be handed over to PAT in mid-July.

The second contract, covering road systems, buildings, utilities, coastal berths, service berths and domestic cargo network links to support rail access behind the quay, is worth THB7.298 billion and is more than 11% complete. The contractor is CHEC (Thai) Co Ltd, part of China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd.