CAAT allocates winter slots to four new airlines serving Thailand

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has disclosed the outcome of talks on revised flight schedules, additional flights and new routes to Thailand during the 158th Slot Conference (SC158) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Bangkok from Tuesday (June 9, 2026) to Thursday (June 11, 2026).

The meeting coordinated and managed airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 schedule, with operations due to begin during the tourism high season from Sunday (October 25, 2026) to Saturday (March 27, 2027).