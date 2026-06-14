CAAT allocates winter slots to four new airlines serving Thailand

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has disclosed the outcome of talks on revised flight schedules, additional flights and new routes to Thailand during the 158th Slot Conference (SC158) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Bangkok from Tuesday (June 9, 2026) to Thursday (June 11, 2026).
The meeting coordinated and managed airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 schedule, with operations due to begin during the tourism high season from Sunday (October 25, 2026) to Saturday (March 27, 2027).
CAAT said airports with high travel demand included Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui airports, as well as U-Tapao Airport.
A total of 87 airlines held talks with CAAT seeking to operate services for this high season, covering both passenger and cargo flights from several regions around the world.
There were also four new airlines allocated airport slots for the Winter 2026/2027 schedule:
Route: Riyadh–Suvarnabhumi and return, seven flights per week.
Route: London Heathrow–Phuket and return, three flights per week.
Route: Chisinau (Moldova)–Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)–Phuket and return (Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a three-week gap).
Route: Kuching–Suvarnabhumi and return, 14 flights per week.