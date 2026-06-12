CAAT co-ordinates 87 airline slot talks for Thailand winter flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) attended the 158th Slot Conference (SC158) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Bangkok from Tuesday (June 9, 2026) to Thursday (June 11, 2026), to co-ordinate and manage airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 flight schedule.

CAAT took part as Slot Coordinator for Thailand’s Level 3 airports, a group of airports with high travel demand: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport and Samui International Airport, as well as U-Tapao International Airport, a Level 2 airport.

In this role, it manages slot allocations for maximum benefit, taking into account the efficient use of airport capacity and international criteria, while promoting international travel and supporting Thailand’s role as a key destination in the region.

This is in line with establishing Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

The conference drew strong interest from airlines worldwide, with 87 of 146 airlines requesting meetings to discuss schedule adjustments, additional flights and new routes to Thailand.