CAAT co-ordinates 87 airline slot talks for Thailand winter flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) attended the 158th Slot Conference (SC158) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Bangkok from Tuesday (June 9, 2026) to Thursday (June 11, 2026), to co-ordinate and manage airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 flight schedule.
CAAT took part as Slot Coordinator for Thailand’s Level 3 airports, a group of airports with high travel demand: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport and Samui International Airport, as well as U-Tapao International Airport, a Level 2 airport.
In this role, it manages slot allocations for maximum benefit, taking into account the efficient use of airport capacity and international criteria, while promoting international travel and supporting Thailand’s role as a key destination in the region.
This is in line with establishing Thailand as a regional aviation hub.
The conference drew strong interest from airlines worldwide, with 87 of 146 airlines requesting meetings to discuss schedule adjustments, additional flights and new routes to Thailand.
The airlines that met CAAT to discuss slot allocation and operations in Thailand covered both passenger and cargo flights from various regions worldwide.
They included:
In addition, new airlines that received airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 schedule were Riyadh Air from Saudi Arabia, Virgin Atlantic from the United Kingdom, SkyUp Nistru from Moldova and AirBorneo from Malaysia.
These will help increase travel choices and promote air connectivity between Thailand and various regions of the world.
The results of slot allocation for the season also support the opening and expansion of key routes between Thailand and other countries, including:
These routes will help increase the country’s potential in tourism, trade and investment, as well as support air connectivity between Thailand and major cities worldwide and promote Thailand’s role as a regional aviation hub.
The Slot Conference is an important forum for the global aviation industry, giving airlines and slot co-ordinators from major airports worldwide an opportunity to hold discussions to improve the efficiency of aviation network planning and develop air connectivity.
It also creates opportunities to open new routes, offering passengers more travel choices and supporting the overall growth of the aviation industry.
On the same occasion, CAAT also attended the 31st Asia/Pacific Airport Coordinators Association (APACA) meeting to exchange information, news and practices on slot allocation with member countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
CAAT also followed developments in aviation slot management under international criteria and standards, which will help improve the efficiency of Thailand’s long-term flight-slot management.