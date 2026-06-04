CAAT issues tighter power bank rules for airline passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued “Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand No. 122 on criteria, procedures and conditions for carrying lithium batteries on aircraft” on Thursday (June 4, 2026), to raise air transport safety measures and align with the Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

CAAT issues new rules tightening controls on power banks on aircraft

The regulation’s main points set out guidelines for safely carrying spare lithium batteries, or power banks, on aircraft.

Power banks are commonly carried by passengers as backup power sources for portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices.

However, lithium batteries are currently classified as items that may pose safety risks in air transport.

If damaged, improperly stored or misused, they may overheat, emit smoke or catch fire.

CAAT has therefore raised safety measures for carrying power banks onto aircraft by setting clear criteria and conditions to allow passengers to travel safely and reduce risks that could affect passengers, crew and aircraft.

Past cases involving Thai and foreign airlines and onboard power bank fires

The global aviation industry has previously seen several incidents involving power banks and lithium batteries on aircraft, including an incident early in 2025 involving South Korea’s Air Busan, in which an aircraft preparing to fly to Hong Kong caught fire inside the cabin.