EVA Air Wins SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Certification 11th Year in a Row

The latest evaluation highlights EVA Air’s outstanding performance across multiple areas, including flight safety, cabin crew professionalism, aircraft cleanliness, business class amenities, and onboard beverage quality. The airline also received strong scores for ground services, including check-in efficiency, transfer operations, baggage handling, and lounge functionality. This demonstrates a strong commitment to premium service at every stage of the passenger journey.

“For EVA Air, maintaining the 5-Star Airline distinction for over a decade is both an honor and a responsibility,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “The achievement reflects the collective dedication of the airline’s global workforce and the continued trust of its passengers. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on enhancing safety standards, advancing service innovation, and integrating sustainability into its operations, guided by its core principles of ‘Safety, Service, and Sustainability’.”

SKYTRAX, a globally recognized authority in aviation research, introduced its airline rating system in 1999. The program evaluates carriers based on hundreds of service and quality indicators, ranging from cabin comfort and in-flight dining to ground services and staff performance. Currently, only around ten airlines worldwide hold the coveted 5-Star Airline status.