Monsoon conditions leave most Thai regions under widespread rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned at 5pm on Thursday (July 30, 2026) that heavy to very heavy rain would continue across parts of Thailand through the end of the day.

The advisory forecast isolated very heavy rain in the North, East and the South’s west coast, while isolated heavy rain was expected in the Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South’s east coast.

A monsoon trough extended across the North and Northeast, while a relatively strong southwest monsoon prevailed over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People were advised to watch for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and run-off from forested areas, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.