Flash floods hit Chanthaburi homes and resorts as rain alert persists

Flash floods swept into Makham district in Chanthaburi at about 11pm on Tuesday (July 28), affecting two subdistricts and three villages, according to the Chanthaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.
In Patthawi subdistrict, floodwater reached two resorts accommodating 20 and 28 tourists respectively.
All 48 declined evacuation, saying they remained safe, and moved to the second floors while monitoring conditions.
Three homes in villages 8 and 11 of Patthawi subdistrict, occupied by 13 people, were also flooded.
Rescue teams used boats to move the residents to safety.
Another home in village 5 of Chaman subdistrict, occupied by four people, was affected.
The residents remained inside because the water had not reached a dangerous level.
By 6am on Wednesday (July 29), water levels in Makham district had stabilised.
The main rain band had largely dissipated, leaving only light rain near the coast, and authorities expected the area to drain and return to normal soon if no further rain fell.
The Chanthaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre coordinated personnel and equipment from Makham district, Patthawi Subdistrict Municipality, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Regional Centre 17 in Chanthaburi, the provincial disaster office, the Sawang Katanyu Dhammasathan Association and Civil Defence Volunteers.
Monitoring continued because water remained accumulated in mountainous areas and could produce further run-off.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued advisory No 12, warning of heavy rain in many areas and isolated very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central region, East and the west coast of the South on July 29–30.
The conditions were caused by a monsoon trough across the upper North and Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
In the East, thunderstorms were forecast across 70% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain possible in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Minimum temperatures were forecast at 23–27°C and maximum temperatures at 29–33°C, with southwesterly winds of 20–35 kilometres per hour.
Waves off the eastern coast were expected to reach about 2 metres and rise above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The warning covered low-lying areas and foothill communities near waterways, where accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and run-off.
Residents were advised to monitor water levels and move belongings to higher ground.
In the upper Andaman Sea, waves were forecast at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were expected to reach about 2 metres and exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea were advised to remain ashore.