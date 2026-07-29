Flash floods hit Chanthaburi homes and resorts as rain alert persists

Flash floods swept into Makham district in Chanthaburi at about 11pm on Tuesday (July 28), affecting two subdistricts and three villages, according to the Chanthaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

In Patthawi subdistrict, floodwater reached two resorts accommodating 20 and 28 tourists respectively.

All 48 declined evacuation, saying they remained safe, and moved to the second floors while monitoring conditions.

Three homes in villages 8 and 11 of Patthawi subdistrict, occupied by 13 people, were also flooded.

Rescue teams used boats to move the residents to safety.

Another home in village 5 of Chaman subdistrict, occupied by four people, was affected.

The residents remained inside because the water had not reached a dangerous level.

By 6am on Wednesday (July 29), water levels in Makham district had stabilised.

The main rain band had largely dissipated, leaving only light rain near the coast, and authorities expected the area to drain and return to normal soon if no further rain fell.