Thailand issues rain warning for Northeast and eastern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts isolated very heavy rain in parts of northeastern and eastern Thailand on Tuesday (July 28, 2026), with isolated heavy rain expected in the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South.

A monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos, while a rather strong southwesterly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.