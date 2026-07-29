Heavy rain to continue across Thailand under monsoon conditions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast continued rain across Thailand on Wednesday (July 29, 2026), as a monsoon trough lies across the North and Northeast, bringing increased rainfall.

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of Bangkok and its vicinity, with isolated heavy rain.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the Northeast, East and South, while isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and Northeast.