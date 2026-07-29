Heavy rain to continue across Thailand under monsoon conditions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast continued rain across Thailand on Wednesday (July 29, 2026), as a monsoon trough lies across the North and Northeast, bringing increased rainfall.
Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of Bangkok and its vicinity, with isolated heavy rain.
Over the next 24 hours, isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the Northeast, East and South, while isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity.
The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and Northeast.
A rather strong southwesterly monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The public has been advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are rather strong, with waves of 2–3 metres and above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for the time being.
Bangkok and its vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)