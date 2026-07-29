Family seeks help finding Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo in Georgia

The family of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo has appealed for information after losing contact with him during a solo trip to Georgia more than two weeks ago.

His brother, who uses the Facebook name Klose Mos, posted the appeal after the family was unable to reach Hlun by telephone or through online channels.

The family last had contact with him on July 13, according to the post. Hlun had travelled alone to Georgia to produce online content.

“Nobody in the family has been able to contact him since then, either by telephone or online, and everyone is extremely worried,” his brother wrote.

Appeal reaches people in Georgia

The family asked Thai nationals and other people living or travelling in Georgia to report any sightings or information that could help establish Hlun’s whereabouts.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be extremely useful in finding him,” the post read.

People with relevant information were asked to contact Klose Mos directly or leave details under the Facebook post. The family also urged social-media users to share the appeal widely among Thai communities and travellers in Georgia.

His brother reported that the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the latest government agency contacted for assistance.