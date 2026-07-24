Taiwan has not mentioned changes to visa-free travel for Thai tourists

Responding to a statement by Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressing disappointment with the Thai government after a joint Thai-Chinese statement described Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the issue was nothing new.

Sihasak added that he had taken part in negotiations to draft the joint statement and that the one-China policy was a longstanding principle that had been reaffirmed repeatedly.

Thailand was not alone, as all countries adhered to the policy.

Wording concerning reunification had stressed that it should be peaceful and had long been used in such documents.

Although he understood that Taiwan might be particularly concerned, Sihasak insisted that Thailand’s position had not changed.