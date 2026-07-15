Visa Bets on Experience-Led Travel to Elevate Thailand Tourism





Karpin pointed to Bangkok's Song Wat district, a historic riverside neighbourhood known for its heritage architecture and food scene, as an early illustration of how the programme works in practice.

"We've got a Song Wat neighbourhood experience... you'll see Visa everywhere there at the moment," he said, noting that around 50 additional local merchants in the area have recently begun accepting Visa. "Those people who are travelling from all over the world will know that they can come to Song Wat and then pay with Visa and get special deals. The merchant will get different customers than they used to get before."

He pointed to a similar dynamic in South Korea, where the beauty retailer Olive Young began accepting Visa on its e-commerce platform. During a one-week international sales promotion, Karpin said, sales to overseas customers rose 200 per cent, an outcome he attributed to travellers wanting to "stay connected with the country" after they returned home.

Payments as the connective tissue

Underpinning the experiential push, Visa executives argue, is the unglamorous but essential work of payments infrastructure. Visa says it has more than 12 billion credentials in circulation worldwide which are accepted at 175 million merchants globally.

In Thailand, one focus has been interoperability: Visa cards can now be loaded into the TrueMoney e-wallet and used to scan and pay via Thailand's PromptPay QR network, allowing overseas visitors to pay the way locals do.

"Security is very important," Karpin said, noting that transactions are continually screened for risk and that cardholders are protected against unauthorised charges. "Tourism is a very important area for that, because people go somewhere they're not familiar with. By definition, they need trust, they need acceptance, they need recognition."



Under the Visa Destinations umbrella, cardholders will also be able to access curated offers before and during their trip — from airport fast-track lanes and discounted ride-hailing to dining and retail perks. The programme is also being rolled out to other Asia Pacific markets and globally, meaning Thai cardholders travelling abroad should, in time, gain access to equivalent offers overseas.

Why it matters for Thailand

For Thailand, where tourism is a pillar of the economy, the pitch is straightforward: encourage the visitors who are already coming to spend more, stay longer and venture beyond the well-trodden circuit of Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai into smaller neighbourhoods and provincial towns.

Visa's own figures suggest this is already happening, with travellers increasingly seeking out boutique accommodation and neighbourhood dining rather than sticking solely to established landmarks.

Whether Visa Destinations moves the needle on Thailand's broader tourism ambitions will likely be judged over the coming years, as the programme expands beyond its initial eight destinations. For now, both Visa and the TAT are framing the partnership as a long-term bet on value over volume – one aimed at ensuring that Thailand's next wave of tourism growth is measured not just in arrivals but in the depth of the experience visitors take home with them.

