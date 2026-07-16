KIHA 183 takes travellers to Saraburi for century-old flower rite 

The journey will be operated aboard the air-conditioned KIHA 183 diesel railcar from Japan, adding a distinctive railway experience to the pilgrimage. Meals, refreshments and one night’s accommodation are included in the two-day programme.

Each traveller will receive a 2026 Phra Phong Dok Khao Phansa amulet, created as a symbol of blessing and good fortune.

The amulet incorporates materials from Dok Khao Phansa flowers used in the previous year’s ceremony, including pollen and dried flower clusters, blended with other consecrated materials.

It has been created to help preserve Buddhist traditions while giving passengers a meaningful reminder of their journey to Saraburi.

The two-day, one-night trip will take place on July 28-29, 2026 and costs 4,399 baht per person. Reservations are available through the State Railway of Thailand’s D-Ticket system, at railway stations nationwide or through the 24-hour customer service centre by calling 1690.