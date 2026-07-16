KIHA 183 takes travellers to Saraburi for century-old flower rite 

The State Railway of Thailand is inviting travellers to combine rail travel, faith and culture on a special KIHA 183 excursion to Saraburi on July 28-29, 2026.
The two-day, one-night journey centres on Tak Bat Dok Mai Khao Phansa, or the Buddhist Lent Flower Alms-Giving Ceremony, in Phra Phutthabat district. Held only once a year and passed down for more than a century, the event is celebrated as the only tradition of its kind in the world.
The special KIHA 183 programme, titled “One of a Kind: The Buddhist Lent Flower Alms-Giving Ceremony”, offers visitors an opportunity to experience one of Saraburi’s most treasured cultural traditions.
During the ceremony, worshippers offer Dok Khao Phansa flowers to Buddhist monks in an atmosphere of faith and devotion. Travellers can take part in the merit-making ritual while learning about the history and cultural significance of a tradition that has remained an important part of the local community for more than 100 years.
The annual celebration also offers a rare opportunity to experience Saraburi’s living Buddhist heritage at its most vibrant.
The itinerary includes:
The journey will be operated aboard the air-conditioned KIHA 183 diesel railcar from Japan, adding a distinctive railway experience to the pilgrimage. Meals, refreshments and one night’s accommodation are included in the two-day programme.
Each traveller will receive a 2026 Phra Phong Dok Khao Phansa amulet, created as a symbol of blessing and good fortune.
The amulet incorporates materials from Dok Khao Phansa flowers used in the previous year’s ceremony, including pollen and dried flower clusters, blended with other consecrated materials.
It has been created to help preserve Buddhist traditions while giving passengers a meaningful reminder of their journey to Saraburi.
The two-day, one-night trip will take place on July 28-29, 2026 and costs 4,399 baht per person. Reservations are available through the State Railway of Thailand’s D-Ticket system, at railway stations nationwide or through the 24-hour customer service centre by calling 1690.