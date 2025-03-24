SRT to finish refurbishing six used Kiha trains for service this year

The Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Monday that six of 20 used Kiha trains donated by Japan would be refurbished and put into service by the end of this year.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala was referring to 20 Kiha 40 and Kiha 48 model trains recently donated by JR East in Japan.

As part of the refurbishment, the bogies of the 20 trains were removed and sent to the SRT's Makkasan factory to adjust the wheel width to fit Thailand’s one-metre-wide tracks.