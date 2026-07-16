DBD tightens nominee crackdown, orders financial-trail checks in 16 risk provinces

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is stepping up inspections of companies suspected of using Thai nominees, focusing on 16 risk provinces where foreign shareholding is high.

From August 1, 2026, the department will introduce new measures requiring Thai shareholders and company directors to submit bank statements so authorities can examine financial trails and verify whether real investment has taken place.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Commerce Ministry, said an analysis of business registration data, shareholder records, financial statements and information from accounting offices found nearly 120,000 companies requiring further inspection.

These are companies in which foreign nationals hold between 0.01% and 49.99% of shares.

The department is focusing particularly on companies where foreign ownership is close to the legal ceiling, at 40% to 49.99%, in 16 target provinces.

The provinces are Chonburi, Surat Thani, Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Rayong, Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.

In the first 10 provinces, the department found 18,720 very high-risk companies and 14,118 high-risk companies.

In the remaining six provinces in Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan area, it found 7,579 very high-risk companies and 1,752 high-risk companies.