Two Phuket hotels found unlicensed as nominee probe expands to 391 firms

Thai authorities have expanded an investigation into suspected foreign nominee businesses in Phuket to 391 companies, after inspections found two hotels operating without hotel licences or legally required construction permits.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee led officials from the Department of Provincial Administration and members of the Phuket Volunteer Defence Corps in inspections of hotels and other businesses in Patong on July 11.

The operation followed complaints about establishments suspected of operating illegally, being controlled by foreign investors through Thai nominees or failing to obtain the necessary construction and business permits.

Polapee said the inspections formed part of a wider effort to regulate businesses across Phuket rather than an operation aimed at any particular establishment or investor.

He was accompanied by the Phuket governor and Department of Provincial Administration officials. Discussions during the operation also identified regulations that may need to be revised where they hinder effective enforcement or the orderly licensing of legitimate businesses.