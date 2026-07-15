Beijing watched for possible mediation as Thai and Cambodian leaders attend AI summit

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from July 16-20, 2026, visiting Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing, respectively, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
The visit comes as Thailand and China continue their relationship into its 51st year, while attention is also turning to China’s possible role in the Thailand-Cambodia border situation. Both Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are scheduled to attend the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC 2026, in Shanghai on July 17.
Anutin is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai and attend the opening ceremony of WAIC 2026 at the invitation of the Chinese President.
The Prime Minister will then travel to Chengdu from July 18-19 to open the Thailand-China (Sichuan) Investment and Economic Forum 2026 and inaugurate the investment section at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chengdu.
The move aims to expand Thailand’s investment-promotion network into western China, where Chengdu is a major economic centre.
During his visit to Chengdu, Anutin will also meet leading Chinese private-sector companies and Thai businesspeople investing in China, with the aim of supporting stronger trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.
He is also scheduled to visit a giant panda conservation and breeding centre before travelling on to Beijing.
On July 20, Anutin is scheduled to hold a full-delegation bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.
The Prime Minister will also witness the signing of key agreements between Thai and Chinese state agencies to drive cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, public health, science, technology, education and the media.
The agreements are intended to turn Thailand-China cooperation into concrete outcomes and generate long-term mutual benefits.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the visit reflects the close relationship between Thailand and China, as well as China’s importance as Thailand’s comprehensive strategic cooperation partner and one of the country’s top trading partners.
She said the trip is an important opportunity to advance cooperation in the economy, technology, innovation and investment in future industries, while also strengthening security cooperation.
The visit is expected to increase Thailand’s competitiveness, create new economic opportunities and improve people’s quality of life, contributing to shared security and prosperity between the two countries.
At the same time, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is also scheduled to make an official visit to China from July 15-17, accompanied by Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia; Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; General Tea Seiha, Minister of National Defence; as well as ministers, senior officials and business representatives.
On July 15, the Cambodian Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
The meetings are intended to reaffirm the shared commitment of Cambodia and China to strengthening their long-standing friendship, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, giving new momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership, advancing the Diamond Cooperation Framework, and promoting the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.
Hun Manet is also scheduled to attend WAIC 2026 on July 17, where he is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony and meet Chinese business representatives.
The visits by the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers to China will be closely watched to see whether the two leaders have an opportunity to meet.
Both leaders are scheduled to meet and hold bilateral discussions with the Chinese Premier, while The Phnom Penh Post has reported that observers are watching whether China may play a role in encouraging talks on the border issue between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the report, analysts and academics have suggested that China could use its position as a major trading partner of both countries to encourage the two sides to seek a joint way forward.
Some analysts also believe China could take a more proactive role as a mediator, encouraging both countries to return to dialogue and resolve the issue peacefully through diplomatic channels or other discussions, based on international law, in order to ease tensions and restore normal conditions.
However, under the official schedule for Anutin’s visit to China, there is currently no planned meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister.
Source: phnompenhpost