Beijing watched for possible mediation as Thai and Cambodian leaders attend AI summit

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from July 16-20, 2026, visiting Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing, respectively, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The visit comes as Thailand and China continue their relationship into its 51st year, while attention is also turning to China’s possible role in the Thailand-Cambodia border situation. Both Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are scheduled to attend the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC 2026, in Shanghai on July 17.

Anutin is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai and attend the opening ceremony of WAIC 2026 at the invitation of the Chinese President.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Chengdu from July 18-19 to open the Thailand-China (Sichuan) Investment and Economic Forum 2026 and inaugurate the investment section at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chengdu.

The move aims to expand Thailand’s investment-promotion network into western China, where Chengdu is a major economic centre.

During his visit to Chengdu, Anutin will also meet leading Chinese private-sector companies and Thai businesspeople investing in China, with the aim of supporting stronger trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He is also scheduled to visit a giant panda conservation and breeding centre before travelling on to Beijing.