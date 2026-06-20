Anutin, Hun Manet face sovereignty test over border and maritime dispute

The remaining arena where Cambodia still has room to press Thailand is international diplomacy. Phnom Penh has moved beyond voluntary conciliation and turned to compulsory conciliation under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS. Cambodia has submitted the matter to the UN secretary-general and appointed two commissioners on its side.

Thailand has responded by slowing talks on land border issues under both the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission, overseen by the Foreign Ministry, and the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee, overseen by the Defence Ministry. Discussions on restoring bilateral relations and other Cambodian requests have also been put on hold.

At the same time, Thailand is seeking broader diplomatic support through economic, investment, political and security cooperation. The focus is on countries with influence over Cambodia, including France, Russia, China and Vietnam, with the Foreign Ministry taking the lead.

On June 16, the Cabinet approved Thailand’s commissioners for the compulsory conciliation process. They are Professor Dr Rüdiger Wolfrum, a German expert in international law and the law of the sea, and Albert Hoffman, a South African expert in maritime law.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will lead Thailand’s negotiating team, while Songchai Chaipatiyut, Thailand’s ambassador to Kuwait, will serve as deputy head.

Sihasak said that once Thailand and Cambodia each have two commissioners, both sides must agree on a fifth person to chair the process. This must be completed within one month before discussions can begin.

He stressed that UNCLOS conciliation is not a court process. Its outcome is intended to support and recommend ways to resolve the dispute, while the two countries will ultimately still have to return to negotiations.

Sihasak also made clear that the scope of conciliation should be limited to maritime boundary delimitation and the continental shelf. He said Cambodia’s attempt to bring joint development of offshore resources into the discussion was inappropriate, and that the focus should remain on clarifying the maritime boundary.

However, UNCLOS also allows room for provisional practical arrangements while a final agreement remains unresolved. Such arrangements can include joint development areas, similar to the model used between Thailand and Malaysia when negotiations over maritime boundaries took a long time.

The convention also discourages either side from taking unilateral action that could make a future agreement harder to reach. In practice, that means neither country should move alone to exploit undersea resources in the disputed area.

If the timeline outlined by Sihasak holds, the first round of compulsory conciliation between Thailand and Cambodia could begin around August. Thailand’s position is to reserve its rights and discuss only maritime boundary issues, but the final direction of the process remains to be seen.

From this point, every move by Anutin and Hun Manet will be closely watched. The border dispute has become more than a legal process under UNCLOS. It is now a contest over sovereignty, timing and political survival, with each leader trying to avoid giving the other side an advantage while protecting support at home.

Bangkokbiznews