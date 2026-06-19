Anutin confirms brief Hun Manet talks in Russia, reaffirms UNCLOS stance

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that he briefly spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Russia, reaffirming Thailand’s position on the Thai-Cambodian border situation and the UNCLOS process.
Asked on Friday (June 19) how Thailand would continue monitoring international security issues, including the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin stressed that Thailand was maintaining constant vigilance along the frontier.
He also disclosed that he had met and spoken briefly with Hun Manet in a reception room during the ASEAN-Russia summit.
Anutin explained that he had reaffirmed Thailand’s position and the steps Bangkok intended to take, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as Thailand’s stance on other negotiating frameworks. These include the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and the General Border Committee (GBC).
He noted that if the UNCLOS process moved into compulsory conciliation, Thailand would have to suspend talks under those other frameworks for the time being, in line with the government’s approach.
Anutin reiterated that Thailand had prepared for the situation and would continue to monitor the border closely.
Asked what he had discussed directly with Hun Manet, Anutin responded that there had not been much time.
“It was more like pulling him by the elbow for a quick word,” he remarked, adding that both sides had already prepared for the diplomatic protocol expected when leaders meet. He described the exchange as nothing unexpected.
Asked whether Hun Manet had explained Cambodia’s movements along the border, Anutin replied that the Cambodian leader did not want conflict, just as Thailand did not want such a situation either.
However, he acknowledged that what had happened had hurt the feelings of Thai people, while Hun Manet had also said the situation had affected Cambodians.
Anutin stated that both sides therefore had to find a way forward. Thailand had proposed discussions under other frameworks, but Cambodia had chosen compulsory conciliation.
Asked whether the reopening of border checkpoints had been discussed, Anutin laughed and replied: “Please do not ask about that. I am not going to bring it up. If I did, Thai people would be furious. No.”
Anutin says Thais in Russia are safe after Moscow drone reports
Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, addressed reports that Ukraine had launched military operations involving drone attacks on Moscow and surrounding areas while he was attending the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan.
He stated that Russian authorities had advised all summit participants to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement, as there had been reports of possible attacks by the opposing side.
Asked whether he had been alarmed by the news, Anutin replied that he had never welcomed violence and did not want such incidents to occur.
He added that checks had confirmed Thai nationals in Russia were safe, and that he had instructed the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow to take full care of Thai citizens in case of any urgent need.
After the interview, Evgeny Tomikhin, Russia’s ambassador to Thailand, met the prime minister. The meeting was expected to include an update on the situation after Ukraine reportedly launched attacks on Moscow before Anutin and his delegation boarded their flight back to Thailand.