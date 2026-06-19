Anutin confirms brief Hun Manet talks in Russia, reaffirms UNCLOS stance

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that he briefly spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Russia, reaffirming Thailand’s position on the Thai-Cambodian border situation and the UNCLOS process.

Asked on Friday (June 19) how Thailand would continue monitoring international security issues, including the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin stressed that Thailand was maintaining constant vigilance along the frontier.

He also disclosed that he had met and spoken briefly with Hun Manet in a reception room during the ASEAN-Russia summit.

Anutin explained that he had reaffirmed Thailand’s position and the steps Bangkok intended to take, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as Thailand’s stance on other negotiating frameworks. These include the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and the General Border Committee (GBC).

He noted that if the UNCLOS process moved into compulsory conciliation, Thailand would have to suspend talks under those other frameworks for the time being, in line with the government’s approach.

Anutin reiterated that Thailand had prepared for the situation and would continue to monitor the border closely.