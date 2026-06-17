PM Anutin highlights EEC investment agenda at ASEAN-Russia forum

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said at 9.30am local time in Kazan, Russian Federation, four hours behind Thailand, at a hotel in Kazan on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in an interview with the Television Pool of Thailand, said he was ready to become a “salesman” to market the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Prime Minister also spoke about the investment potential of the EEC, saying this was an important moment for marketing the EEC.

The government had already developed the necessary infrastructure, and the next step was marketing to promote investment in the EEC.

“I would like to take on the role of marketer for the country,” he said.

He said that because he travelled frequently and had many opportunities to meet, negotiate and speak with national leaders, investors and foreign private-sector representatives, he wanted to use those opportunities to help with business matching.

Overseas visits and visits to Thailand, he said, should not be only about relations but should also be used to create as many economic opportunities for Thailand as possible.

The Prime Minister’s declaration of priority came after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), which acknowledged two documents.