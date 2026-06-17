PM Anutin highlights EEC investment agenda at ASEAN-Russia forum

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said at 9.30am local time in Kazan, Russian Federation, four hours behind Thailand, at a hotel in Kazan on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in an interview with the Television Pool of Thailand, said he was ready to become a “salesman” to market the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
The Prime Minister also spoke about the investment potential of the EEC, saying this was an important moment for marketing the EEC.
The government had already developed the necessary infrastructure, and the next step was marketing to promote investment in the EEC.
“I would like to take on the role of marketer for the country,” he said.
He said that because he travelled frequently and had many opportunities to meet, negotiate and speak with national leaders, investors and foreign private-sector representatives, he wanted to use those opportunities to help with business matching.
Overseas visits and visits to Thailand, he said, should not be only about relations but should also be used to create as many economic opportunities for Thailand as possible.
The Prime Minister’s declaration of priority came after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), which acknowledged two documents.
The first was a Prime Minister’s Office order amending the delegation of authority under which Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, supervised the Office of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECO).
The second cancelled the assignment for him to serve as chairman of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee board, with the Prime Minister instead supervising all matters directly by himself.
A Government House source said the Prime Minister wanted to bring the EEC project back under his full direct supervision.
At the same time, the Prime Minister had been positioned as head of the sales team for Thailand’s projects, using the EEC as a pilot project to present to foreign investors.
The Prime Minister has set a target for the EEC to become a global food-security hub and a hub for data-centre investment.
As this would require coordination with many agencies, he saw the need to return EEC management to direct supervision by the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum with Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 10am in Hall 1 on the second floor of Bashir Rameev IT Park.
In his keynote address, he emphasised Thailand’s potential as a hub connecting economic, trade and investment links between Russia and the ASEAN region, while inviting Russian businesses to use Thailand as a base for expanding opportunities into the ASEAN market of more than 700 million people.
The Prime Minister said 2026 was particularly important as it marked the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, with cooperation continuing to develop amid a rapidly changing global economic context.
Thailand, he said, was driving economic restructuring and regulatory reform to open up new economic opportunities.
The FastPass Initiative had helped Thailand attract its highest level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 10 years last year.
The Prime Minister said Thailand had strengths in food and agriculture, tourism, medicine and health, and the green economy.
At the same time, it was accelerating investment in digital industries, data centres, chip production and semiconductors to strengthen the country’s economic capacity.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister proposed three key areas of Thailand-Russia economic cooperation:
Connectivity
Thailand is ready in terms of infrastructure, logistics systems, deep-sea ports, aviation networks and digital connectivity, and is prepared to serve as a “strategic gateway” connecting Russian businesses with ASEAN’s high-potential market.
It is also moving ahead with digital economic development through investment in digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems and smart industries.
Thailand also supports the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which would help build a more connected, secure and inclusive digital market.
Trade and investment
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the multilateral trading system, diversifying markets and strengthening food and energy security.
Russia has energy potential as one of the world’s major natural gas producers, while Thailand is one of the world’s important food producers, allowing both sides to support each other and further develop economic cooperation.
He also welcomed growing interest from Russian investors in Thailand, particularly in digital, agriculture, tourism and the creative economy.
Thailand also remains committed to creating an open, business-friendly and predictable environment to promote economic cooperation.
It therefore gives importance to negotiations on a free trade agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (Thai-EAEU FTA) to increase future trade and investment opportunities.
People-to-people exchanges
Thailand welcomes about 2 million Russian tourists a year and is ready to promote cooperation in wellness and medical tourism, as well as the development of cooperation in the creative economy and culture, to create economic value and strengthen close ties between the peoples of both countries.
In closing, the Prime Minister said Thailand and Russia would mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, an important opportunity to build on economic cooperation between the two countries.
Thailand was ready to work with Russia and ASEAN member states to create a more connected future, driven by innovation and shared sustainable prosperity.